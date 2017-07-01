Thailand Invests $6 Billion at Top Airports to Boost Capacity
Thailand's airport expansion plans are designed to ensure that infrastructure keeps pace with capacity. Its controversial military government will help determine how much demand travelers have for Thai destinations and how this new capacity will factor in.
