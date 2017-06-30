Thailand Defends Yesterday's Yala Shooting Incident

By Mohd Haikal Mohd Isa PATTANI, July 2 -- Thai authorities were forced to use aggression to apprehend a man at Kampung Piye, Raman in Yala yesterday as he was believed to be a very dangerous suspect. Thailand's Internal Security Operations Command Division 4 assistant spokesman, Col Yuthanam Pechmuang said Lukman Matding was armed and facing five warrants of arrest related to security.

