Thailand Defends Yesterday's Yala Shooting Incident
By Mohd Haikal Mohd Isa PATTANI, July 2 -- Thai authorities were forced to use aggression to apprehend a man at Kampung Piye, Raman in Yala yesterday as he was believed to be a very dangerous suspect. Thailand's Internal Security Operations Command Division 4 assistant spokesman, Col Yuthanam Pechmuang said Lukman Matding was armed and facing five warrants of arrest related to security.
