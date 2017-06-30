Slain suspected insurgent 'warned thr...

Slain suspected insurgent 'warned three times to surrender'

Video circulating in the deep South shows state officials visiting suspected insurgent Lukman Mading at his home on three separate occasions this year and urging him to surrender. The 29-year-old failed to submit to court warrants and on Friday night was shot dead in a gun battle with police and soldiers in Yala's Raman district.

