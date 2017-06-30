RMUTI acts on 'improper' hazing of freshmen

Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin Isan has set up a committee to take disciplinary action against senior students who ordered freshmen to perform "inappropriate" acts during a hazing ceremony. Photos showing pairs of Nakhon Ratchasima-based RMUTI first-year students of the opposite sex being made to alternately touch their foreheads, cheeks and chins together during hazing went viral online, sparking heavy criticism.

