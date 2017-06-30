Pub faces closure after alleged drug ...

Pub faces closure after alleged drug party

48 min ago

At least 150 of the more than 500 party-goers found at the Cliff Pool Club Pattaya tested positive after initial drug tests. Drugs were found scattered across the venue.

Chicago, IL

