Progress In South Thailand Will Eliminate Terrorism - ISOC

19 hrs ago

From Zainal Abdul Jalil PATTANI , July 2 -- With the goal of eliminating terrorism, the Thai Government strongly supports efforts to make Southern Thailand a safe and developed region via an economic project based on the 'Strong, Peaceful and Stable' concept. Its Internal Security Operations Command deputy spokesman, Colonel Yuthaman Petchmoang said the people were fed up with frequent violence and wanted to enjoy a life of peace and security.

Chicago, IL

