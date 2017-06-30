Post your comment

Energy policymakers yesterday resolved to fully deregulate the liquefied petroleum gas market by dismantling the price cap and subsidy system that have been in place for more than three decades. The Energy Policy Administrative Committee said LPG's price slump offers a good opportunity to float the price.

