Port Clyde resident Emily Prey has ma...

Port Clyde resident Emily Prey has made the long trek from Midcoast...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Herald Gazette

Port Clyde resident Emily Prey has made the long trek from Midcoast Maine to northern Thailand so that she can help vulnerable girls younger than herself find a better, safer life for themselves, according to a press release from Friends of Thai Daughters, a nonprofit based in Trevett. For the past year, Prey has been working with several organizations that provide safe, stable homes and an education for Thai girls in danger of trafficking and other exploitation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,594 • Total comments across all topics: 282,298,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC