Port Clyde resident Emily Prey has made the long trek from Midcoast Maine to northern Thailand so that she can help vulnerable girls younger than herself find a better, safer life for themselves, according to a press release from Friends of Thai Daughters, a nonprofit based in Trevett. For the past year, Prey has been working with several organizations that provide safe, stable homes and an education for Thai girls in danger of trafficking and other exploitation.
