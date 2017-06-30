Police probe of Belgian's death on Koh Tao finds guru left Thailand
Surat Thani police have visited a house on Phangan Island off Surat Thani province where Sathya Sai Baba guru Raaman Andreas reportedly stayed. The visit comes after police last week reopened the investigation into the death of a Belgian tourist on Koh Tao in April.
