Plastic surgery still drawing Indonesians to Hat Yai

Despite the decision by airlines to end direct flights between Indonesia and Hat Yai, the city remains a popular destination for well-off Indonesians - and particularly those seeking cosmetic surgery. Most of the Indonesian visitors come from Medan in North Sumatra, Tanjung Pinang in the Riau Islands near Singapore, or Jakarta, according to Witthaya Saelim, founder of the Songkhla association of professional tour guides, "These Indonesian visitors are mostly well-to-do people who spend 4,000 to 5,000 baht per day each while here.

