Husband, pregnant killed in road crash in Prachin Buri

A heavily pregnant woman and her husband were killed on Monday night when their pickup truck crashed into a roadside tree following heavy rain. Police said the accident happened at about 8.30pm on Prachin Buri-Ban Sang Road in Moo 1 village in tambon Bang Pluang in Prachin Buri's Bam Sang district.

Chicago, IL

