Hospital cash crunch

Phi Phi Island Hospital and four others in the South have paid their staff but have no funds left for treating patients under Universal Healcare Coverage. Five hospitals have insufficient budgets for patient care after deducting medical staff salaries from a lump-sum payment under the Universal Healthcare Coverage scheme, according to the Public Health Ministry.

Chicago, IL

