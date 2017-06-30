French man claims his children being ...

French man claims his children being abused by stepfather in Thailand

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

A French father on Friday petitioned the United Kingdom and China embassies in Bangkok over the alleged sexual abuse of his daughter and son by their British stepfather and his Chinese ex-wife. The father, whose name was not revealed, also petitioned to the French Embassy in Bangkok and called for protection for his children and himself as he alleged that he has been followed and threatened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,516 • Total comments across all topics: 282,308,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC