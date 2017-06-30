Forest dept demands stall Phangnga ai...

Forest dept demands stall Phangnga airport plan

Read more: Bangkok Post

The Royal Forest Department has made its position clear on a push for construction of an airport in Phangnga province, saying the proposal will go nowhere until all issues are addressed. The department has sent back the airport plan proposed by the southern province, saying further studies are needed in at least three areas.

Chicago, IL

