Elephants hog the limelight
A Buddhist Lent candle procession on elephants' back and an alms-giving ceremony are held in the area near Phraya Surin Phakdi Si Narong Chang Wang Monument of the Muang district in Surin province on Friday. The parade features extravagant candle wax sculptures from 12 famous temples.
