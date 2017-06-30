Belgian woman 'covered ID' before death

The check-in register at the Triple B Hotel shows the name of Elise Dallemagne apparently with the surname scratched out and replaced with another name. SURAT THANI: Belgian tourist Elise Dallemagne appeared to be trying to conceal her identity when she checked in at a resort on Koh Tao a week before she was found dead in April, a local bungalow employee told police on Saturday.

