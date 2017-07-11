AirAsia offers discount tickets to Ma...

AirAsia offers discount tickets to Malaysia, Thailand

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Pattaya Mail

AirASia has offered discount tickets for flights from Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Danang to Malaysia and Thailand to mark its winning of SKyTrax awards. With around US$35 , including taxes and fees, you can get a single ticket to fly from HCM City, Hanoi, Danang, and Nha Trang to Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, and Penang.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pattaya Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,277 • Total comments across all topics: 282,249,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC