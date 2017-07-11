AirAsia offers discount tickets to Malaysia, Thailand
AirASia has offered discount tickets for flights from Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Danang to Malaysia and Thailand to mark its winning of SKyTrax awards. With around US$35 , including taxes and fees, you can get a single ticket to fly from HCM City, Hanoi, Danang, and Nha Trang to Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, and Penang.
