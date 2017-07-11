16:19 New Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand appointed

16:19 New Ambassador of Kazakhstan to...

New Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand appointed

Read more: AkiPress

Raushan Esbolatova was appointed as the new Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand, the Akorda said in a statement on July 4. Esbolatova suceeded Marat Esenbayev, who was dismissed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand and Myanmar.

Chicago, IL

