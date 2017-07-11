16:19 New Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand appointed
Raushan Esbolatova was appointed as the new Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand, the Akorda said in a statement on July 4. Esbolatova suceeded Marat Esenbayev, who was dismissed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand and Myanmar. These subscription fees are for private individuals only.
