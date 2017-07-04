11 Zika cases reported in central Thailand
Eleven people in central Thailand's Phichit province are confirmed to be infected with the Zika virus while 27 others were being monitored for confirmation, provincial governor Wirasak Wichitsaengsi said on Tuesday. Wirasak said laboratory test results had confirmed that there were 11 infections since Saturday and they were all being treated.
