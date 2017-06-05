Why Thai communities are defending th...

Why Thai communities are defending their rights to the Mekong River in court

Yesterday, representatives of the Chiang Khong Conservation Group and communities living along the Mekong River in Thailand filed a lawsuit in the Administrative Court over the proposed Pak Beng Dam upstream in Laos. This is the second lawsuit filed in Thailand over a dam being developed on the Mekong mainstream in Laos.

