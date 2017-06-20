Villager found dead on Nakhon Nayok m...

Villager found dead on Nakhon Nayok mountain

12 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Paiboon Jitsangiam, head of Moo 1 village in Tambon Sarika in Nakhon Nayok's Mueang district, said the body of Chamnong Buranapaet, 56, was found at 2pm onThursday on Klong Madua mountain. The village headman said Prachuap went up the mountain to collect edible plants and spotted the body about two kilometres from the foot of the mountain.

