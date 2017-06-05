video'Preaw' goes through re-enactment of karaoke murder
Three women suspects, including accused killer Preeyanuch "Preaw" Nongwangchai, on Monday led police through a re-enactment of the murder and disposal of the body of karaoke bar worker Warisara Klinjui. Ms Preeyanuch, 24, and two accused colluders - Kawinta "Earn" Ratchada, 25, and Apiwan "Jae" Satayabundit, 28 - were taken to eight spots linked to the grisly murder on May 23. These included the store where they bought a saw, a resort where 22-year-old Warisara was cut up and bagged, and the field where her dismembered body was then buried.
