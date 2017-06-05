US troops experience Thai agricultura...

US troops experience Thai agricultural lifestyle

Officers of the Armed Forces Development Command's Mobile Development Unit 12 brought 11 showed Thai agricultural lifestyle to US soldiers at Kason Kasi Wit School in Sa Kaew's Muang district on Thursday. The US soldiers observed demonstrations and took part in rice growing, rice harvesting, buffalo raising, organic fertiliser making, clay house making and they also had some fun with Thai traditional games, said Thai unit head Lieutenant Colonel Somsak Theskham.

Chicago, IL

