University student killed, teenager injured in mysterious shooting
A university student was killed and his teenage friend injured when the house in Samut Prakan province where they were playing online games with seven other friends was fired at late Thursday night. Police said Natthadanai Chaemjaeng, 22, a third-year student of Chamber of Commerce University, died at the scene after being hit by a bullet under his left armpit.
