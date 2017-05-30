U City splashes B12.3bn for 24 Europe...

U City splashes B12.3bn for 24 European hotels

U City acquired 24 European hotels in a 12.3-billion-baht deal as the company looks to capitalise on recurring overseas revenue. SET-listed U City has acquired 24 European hotels in a 12.3-billion-baht deal as the company eyes overseas hotel markets and growth in recurring revenue.

