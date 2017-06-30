Two Myanmar workers injured in bus accident in Angthong

Two Myanmar workers were injured when a bus taking them from Mae Sot to Samut Sakhon province veered off the road in Angthong province early Saturday. The accident happened at 4am on the Bangkok-bound Asia highway in Moo 3, Tambon Lakfah, in the province's Chaiyo district, Pol Lt Chatchai Chaiya of Chaiyo police station said.

