Troops patrolling Thai-Malaysian border
Thai soldiers have been deployed to patrol the Thai-Malaysian border in Narathiwat and Yala provinces around the clock since May 12 to stop illegal border crossings and smuggling. Gen Chalermchai Sithisart, the army chief, said the deployment of soldiers in small teams from the 15th Infantry Division to patrol the border in Narathiwat and Yala is part of ongoing efforts to solve the insurgency problem in the southern border provinces.
