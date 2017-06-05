Trio Arrested in Burma Admit to Bar Girl Murder
The three female suspects wanted for the murder of a karaoke bar girl have confessed to the charges laid against them, with one of the suspects, Preeyanuch "Preaw" Nonwangchai, insisting she had no intention to kill the victim. Speaking at a press conference Sunday following their arrests, national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda said the death of 22-year-old Warisara Klinjui is not linked to any organized drug ring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.
