Traffickers arrested with 1m speed pills

Traffickers arrested with 1m speed pills

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Four men were arrested with 1 million speed pills while travelling from the northern province of Chiang Rai to the Talad Thai farmers' market in Pathumi Thani province, close to Bangkok. Acting on an informant's tip, narcotics suppression police followed two pickup trucks registered in Chiang Mai province from a border area in Chiang Rai's Mae Fa Luang district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,006 • Total comments across all topics: 281,952,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC