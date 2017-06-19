Traffickers arrested with 1m speed pills

Four men were arrested with 1 million speed pills while travelling from the northern province of Chiang Rai to the Talad Thai farmers' market in Pathumi Thani province, close to Bangkok. Acting on an informant's tip, narcotics suppression police followed two pickup trucks registered in Chiang Mai province from a border area in Chiang Rai's Mae Fa Luang district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.