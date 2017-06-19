Three politicians caught up in Nakhon Ratchasima underage prostitution scandal
Three Pak Chong-based local politicians, who were arrested for allegedly buying sexual services from underage prostitutes in Nakhon Ratchasima province, were transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Division head office in Bangkok for further questioning on Wednesday morning, said provincial police chief Pol Maj-General Supakorn Khamsingnok. After Tuesday's arrest of three unnamed politicians, police also arrested Pak Chong resort caretaker Winai Jaengploy, 56, reportedly a close aide to a retired military officer, on charges of raping underage girls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki...
|Mar '17
|Finnish Blizzard
|7
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC