Three politicians caught up in Nakhon Ratchasima underage prostitution scandal

Three Pak Chong-based local politicians, who were arrested for allegedly buying sexual services from underage prostitutes in Nakhon Ratchasima province, were transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Division head office in Bangkok for further questioning on Wednesday morning, said provincial police chief Pol Maj-General Supakorn Khamsingnok. After Tuesday's arrest of three unnamed politicians, police also arrested Pak Chong resort caretaker Winai Jaengploy, 56, reportedly a close aide to a retired military officer, on charges of raping underage girls.

Chicago, IL

