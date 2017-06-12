Three People Shot Dead In Two Incidents In Southern Thailand

Two civilians and a policeman were shot dead on two incidents, in Pattani and Narathiwat, southern Thailand in the last 24 hours. Pattani police chief Mej Gen Piyawat Chalermsi said the first incident happened at 11.50am when a group of five villagers were shot at by unknown gunmen while they were out hunting in Kampung Tolang, Yaring.

