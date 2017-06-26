'The poor would be doomed'

The debate heats up in the circle of Thai health advocates when news broke recently that the Universal Healthcare Coverage scheme -- or the 30 baht gold card -- may be revoked or modified to require a higher co-payment, as part of an amendment to the national health security law. For middle- to lower-class Thais, this news leaves them in a huge panic as the state healthcare benefit, which has been implemented for 15 years, is what many rely on when they fall ill.

