The perils of embracing Islamophobia

12 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

This past week, a group of about 60 Buddhist laymen petitioned the governor of Khon Kaen, demanding that he intervene to stop the proposed construction of a community mosque. The protesters believe allowing a mosque will turn their community into a violence-plagued region like the Malay-speaking southernmost provinces.

Chicago, IL

