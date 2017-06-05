The Bachelor's Alex Nation enjoys vacation in Thailand

One ticket to paradise? The Bachelor's Alex Nation flaunts her slender figure in tiny bikini during idyllic Thailand vacation... but still no sign of beau Richie Strahan But the blonde bombshell increased the distance further this week, jetting-off for an idyllic Thailand vacation without her beau. Taking to Instagram Friday, the 25-year-old flashed a glimpse of her slender frame as she rode a rope swing at Paradise Beach, Phuket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.