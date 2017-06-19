Thailand 'should get more'

Thailand 'should get more'

The proposed Bangkok-Nong Khai double-track railway project has been well publicised but details of the government's plan are only starting to leak out, causing controversy. Engineering deans from 61 universities want the government to pressure China into setting up a high-speed train equipment testing facility in Thailand, on top of allowing Thais to participate in their joint rail project as engineers.

