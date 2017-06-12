Thailand receives ranking upgrade for combating IUU fishing
PHUKET: The European Commission has formally upgraded Thailand's fisheries ranking, citing the Kingdom's efforts to tackle illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing over the past two years. Vice Admiral Surapol Kuptaphan, commander of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, announced the news during a 'Point of Contact' marine resources conference with Andaman officials at Royal Phuket City Hotel yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki...
|Mar '17
|Finnish Blizzard
|7
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC