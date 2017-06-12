Thailand receives ranking upgrade for combating IUU fishing

PHUKET: The European Commission has formally upgraded Thailand's fisheries ranking, citing the Kingdom's efforts to tackle illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing over the past two years. Vice Admiral Surapol Kuptaphan, commander of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, announced the news during a 'Point of Contact' marine resources conference with Andaman officials at Royal Phuket City Hotel yesterday.

