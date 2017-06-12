Thailand Post to deliver logistics to...

Thailand Post to deliver logistics to EEC

Read more: Bangkok Post

In addition to its courier business, Thailand Post will serve as a logistics enabler for the government's Eastern Economic Corridor scheme. The additional business of logistics in the EEC will create greater revenue streams for the enterprise and benefit the country's economy, said Pichet Durongkaveroj, the digital economy and society minister.

Chicago, IL

