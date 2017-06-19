Thailand, Laos join hands to fight against human trafficking

Ubon Ratchathani province and Phonthong district in Laos have collaborated to organize activities against human trafficking for the year 2017 along the borders. Chief of Sirinthon district in Ubon Ratchathani Prasit Inthachote and an executive of Chanpasak province in Laos on Sunday presided over the anti-human trafficking activities at the Chong Mek border crossing in Sirinthon district.

