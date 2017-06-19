Thailand, Laos join hands to fight ag...

Thailand, Laos join hands to fight against human trafficking

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Pattaya Mail

Ubon Ratchathani province and Phonthong district in Laos have collaborated to organize activities against human trafficking for the year 2017 along the borders. Chief of Sirinthon district in Ubon Ratchathani Prasit Inthachote and an executive of Chanpasak province in Laos on Sunday presided over the anti-human trafficking activities at the Chong Mek border crossing in Sirinthon district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pattaya Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,242 • Total comments across all topics: 282,035,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC