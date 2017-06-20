Thailand, China to Sign $5 Billion Rail Infrastructure Agreement

A high-speed railway train linking Shanghai and Kunming, of Yunnan province, is seen at a station during a partial operation, in Anshun, Guizhou province, China, Dec. 28, 2016. In a major boost to Thailand's transportation infrastructure, the military government is set to sign a more than $5 billion agreement with China for a high-speed rail network.

