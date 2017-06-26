Thailand charges activist for defying...

Thailand charges activist for defying junta orders

Rome Rangsiman, pro-democracy activist, is escorted by police officers as he arrives at a military court in Bangkok, Thailand June 26, 2017. A Thai activist was charged on Monday with defying the orders of the military government, the latest critic to be arrested for activities outlawed since a 2014 coup.

