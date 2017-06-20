Thailand aims to become food capital

18 hrs ago

The government has stressed on support for agricultural sector and urged farmers to use the Pracharat cooperation scheme to make the country a food capital in the future. The Prime Minister visited Chanthaburi province to attend FRUITPITAL FAIR 2017 showcasing products of the grassroots economy and Pracharat cooperation campaigns, including the Pracharat Rak Samakhee social enterprise.

Chicago, IL

