Thai reluctance to invest abroad likely to thwart bid to weaken the baht
If recent history is anything to go by, letting Thais invest more money abroad is unlikely to spur major outflows, and that will mean continued firmness for the baht currency - and continuing frustration for Thai exporters. Authorities in Thailand, which has large current-account surpluses, are trying to get citizens to invest elsewhere, to help contain an uncomfortably strong baht.
