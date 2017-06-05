Thai prosecutors confident of catching Red Bull heir

Deputy Spokesperson of the Office of the Attorney General Prayuth Bejraguna talks to reporters in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, June 9, 2017. Thai law enforcement officials say they don't know where the son of one of the country's wealthiest families has escaped but they're confident they'll catch Vorayuth before the statute of limitations runs out in a deadly hit-and-run case.

