Thai PM to visit White House in July: Spokesman

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha attends a news conference as the junta marked the third anniversary of a military coup in Bangkok, Thailand May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva BANGKOK: The leader of Thailand's military government, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, will visit the White House in July following an invitation from US President Donald Trump, a spokesman for the Thai government said on Monday .

