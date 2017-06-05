Thai man jailed for 35 years for insu...

Thai man jailed for 35 years for insulting monarchy in harshest sentence yet

Thailand's military court delivered its harshest sentence ever for insulting the monarchy on Friday, jailing a man for 35 years, rights groups said. Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun salutes as he leaves the monument of King Rama I after signing a new constitution in Bangkok, Thailand April 6, 2017.

Chicago, IL

