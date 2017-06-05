Thai family opens doors to tourists t...

Thai family opens doors to tourists to help boys learn English

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Sixth-grader Panapat Liamtrakulpanich chats in English with the guest of his family, a 27-year-old Swiss tourist, as he leads her on a visit to a Phitsanulok market in Thailand. Photo: The Nation/ ANN A family in Phitsanulok's Muang district in Thailand has opened its doors - with free accommodation for foreign backpackers to expose their two young sons to everyday use of English.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,785 • Total comments across all topics: 281,699,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC