Thai family opens doors to tourists to help boys learn English

Sixth-grader Panapat Liamtrakulpanich chats in English with the guest of his family, a 27-year-old Swiss tourist, as he leads her on a visit to a Phitsanulok market in Thailand. Photo: The Nation/ ANN A family in Phitsanulok's Muang district in Thailand has opened its doors - with free accommodation for foreign backpackers to expose their two young sons to everyday use of English.

