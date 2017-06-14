Temples transformed: Superheroes bolster Buddha's ranks

Instead of the traditional tranquil Buddhas and mythical beasts that adorn most monasteries in the land, the shimmering Wat Ta Kien temple outside Bangkok is guarded by three towering Transformer robots AFP/LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA NONTHABURI, Thailand: Superheroes are coming to the rescue of Thailand's temples, where monks have commissioned giant statues of comic book icons and toy robots to entertain children while parents donate to their coffers. Instead of the traditional tranquil Buddhas and mythical beasts that adorn most monasteries in the land, the shimmering Wat Ta Kien temple outside Bangkok is guarded by three towering Transformer robots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.