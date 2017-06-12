Teenager accused of stealing bicycle has a I am a thiefa tattooed on his forehead

A Buddhist monk, right, uses needle to tattoo the back of a man during the 'Wai Kru' or paying honest to masters ceremony at Bang Phra temple in Nakhon Pathom province just south of Bangkok, Thailand Saturday, March 23, 2013. A Buddhist monk, right, uses needle to tattoo the back of a man during the 'Wai Kru' or paying honest to masters ceremony at Bang Phra temple in Nakhon Pathom province just south of Bangkok, Thailand Saturday, March 23, 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.