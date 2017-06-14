Suicide rate 'alarming' at Myanmar re...

Suicide rate 'alarming' at Myanmar refugee camp

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

The number of recorded suicides and attempted suicides has soared at the Mae La refugee camp in Tak province, Thailand's largest camp for refugees from Myanmar. Twenty-eight refugees in Mae La camp have killed themselves and 66 have attempted suicide in the last two years, more than three times the global suicide rate, according to an IOM study published to mark World Refugee Day on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,374 • Total comments across all topics: 281,886,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC