Suicide rate 'alarming' at Myanmar refugee camp
The number of recorded suicides and attempted suicides has soared at the Mae La refugee camp in Tak province, Thailand's largest camp for refugees from Myanmar. Twenty-eight refugees in Mae La camp have killed themselves and 66 have attempted suicide in the last two years, more than three times the global suicide rate, according to an IOM study published to mark World Refugee Day on Tuesday.
