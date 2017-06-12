Southern Thailand Police Seize RM2.5 ...

Southern Thailand Police Seize RM2.5 Million In Amphetamine Pills, Ganja

Southern Thailand authorities detained two men in Takbai and Surat Thani and confiscated 402,000 amphetamine pills and 960 kilogrammes of ganja meant to be smuggled to Malaysia. Southern Border Region police chief Maj Gen Pattanawut Angkanawin said the first suspect was detained two days ago following the discovery of 402,000 amphetamine pills in a lorry at the inspection centre in Takbai at 11.30pm local time.

